Bourbonnais: Visitors sing praises of orchestra's new home

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra finally has a home.

Now its members hope a lot of people come to visit them there.

Although always considered a talented group of musicians, the orchestra has had problems attracting large audiences to its concerts during its 44-year existence, partly because it lacked a consistent performance venue.

That changed when Olivet Nazarene University completed construction of the $25 million Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel in December 2010 and granted the 3,060-seat venue to the KVSO.

On Sunday, the orchestra kicked off its first season in its new concert hall.

"The acoustics here are great, the seating capacity is more than we've ever had, and I really think people are going to enjoy the overall sound and presentation this venue offers," said KVSO conductor Allan Dennis, entering his 24th year as head of the orchestra, before leading a performance of Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4.

He said he was optimistic about performing in the university chapel for a full season. His orchestra enjoyed a small taste of the venue Feb. 13, 2011, performing the Saint-Saens Organ Symphony with Ovid Young, who played the chapel's Ruffatti pipe organ.

Spectator and St. Anne resident Sandy Hoekstra, who has frequented the orchestra's performances since 1989, said she made it a point to see the group perform at the Centennial Chapel Sunday.

"I was interested in seeing how the symphony would sound in this building because I've heard nothing but good things about the building structure and how it complements the music," Hoekstra said. "The symphony has gotten better year after year and I think this venue will make them sound even better."

Olivet Music Director and board of directors' member Don Reddick, along with his wife, Dena, both of Bourbonnais, were on hand for the orchestra's season opener and expect good things from the orchestra this year.

"This building is absolutely gorgeous," Dena Reddick said. "The sound, the lighting and the setting are just beautiful and really add to the atmosphere."

"It's a new season, a new venue, and we're hoping to draw a whole new crowd," Don Reddick said. "This new venue has already made a difference, and just by what I'm seeing today this crowd is already bigger than anything we've seen in a very long time."

First-year board of directors President Shannon Moore, of Bourbonnais, is confident that interest in the orchestra will see an increase throughout the community now that the performance ensemble has a local home.

"We've never really had a set venue to perform in, so we've always moved around and that sort of left people needing to make arrangements to get to concerts and such," Moore said. "For the first time in 44 years, people in the community know that the shows will be at a set venue."

Moore said ticket sales are a vital and effective source of survival for the symphony orchestra, but ultimately, donations, fundraising and sponsor contributions make up most of the organization's funding.