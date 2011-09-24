Economy: Wine ferments Illlinois' economic growth

UTICA -- Raise a glass to the Illinois wine industry -- one of the few fermentors of economic growth in the state in recent years.

As evidence, for the "Vintage Illinois" wine festival last weekend, about 8,500 people gathered at Matthiessen State Park to sample vintages produced by 28 Illinois wineries. And those are less than a third of the 91 wineries in the state now -- compared to five in 1990, according to the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association.

"It was an extraordinary weekend," said Maria Mamoser, an organizer of Vintage Illinois and an owner of Prairie State Winery at Genoa.

"Saturday was such a beautiful day," she said. Reports put the crowd well over 5,000. Sunday brought rain early and the threat of rain throughout the day, "but the people who came Sunday came prepared. They had boots, rain gear, umbrellas. They came for the day ... and the rain held off until it was over."

Vintage Illinois began eight years ago along the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park, where the first one-day festival drew about 1,100. It was moved to Matthiessen, several miles south of Starved Rock, after flooding on the riverfront in the fourth year.

Attendance has grown about 1,000 each year.

Participants paid $15 each for five to seven small tastings from among hundreds of vintages. They purchased more by the glass and bought thousands of bottles to take home.

Patty Torri, of Channahon, has been coming to Vintage Illinois with two friends for five years. She waited in line at the booth of Baxter's Vineyards, of Nauvoo, with three selections marked in her sampling book.

"We come prepared, with our wagon and crackers," she said. They didn't have cheese, but the wagon was more important -- food can be purchased at the site.

The wagon is to haul their wine purchases, which are probably more than the typical tippler buys. "We probably take about four cases (48 bottles) between the three of us," she said.

Vintage Illinois hasn't done an economic impact study for this one festival among many in Illinois. "The information is anecdotal," Mamoser said Thursday. "We do know it is a significant weekend for everyone -- dining, lodging, gas stations, even things like horseback riding. That area has so much to offer that a lot of people come for the weekend and do the wine festival one day and other activities the next."

Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon, visiting Kankakee Friday, said that the most common comment she hears from visitors in Southern Illinois, her home area, is that they came to visit wineries on the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

Wine tourists have risen to 200,000 a year, up 25 percent in five years, the vintners' 2009 report stated.

Statewide, annual economic impact of the vineyard and winery business was pegged at $319 million a year in direct economic impact -- wine sales, tourism, employment, taxes and other benefits.

"As other wineries, we have increased our production, increased distribution and retail," said Mamoser. "We started small, a few thousand gallons. Now it's 15,000, which is still small. ...

"There are all kinds of wineries. Some are open year-round, some just in summers, some just on weekends, some by appointments."

Most grow grapes, some don't.

"We grow a small amount and have two or three vineyards around the state that we get grapes from. There are people who just want to be growers."