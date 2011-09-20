Momence: Plan for downtown improvement to be discussed

A master plan to help direct improvement in historic downtown Momence is underway, and an informational meeting to educate the public is scheduled Wednesday.

Representatives of the Lakota Group -- the Chicago-based firm contracted to prepare the plan -- will explain more about the process and field questions.

The meeting will be held at the Main Street Momence office, 103 N. Dixie Highway.

According to a press release, the project is a collaboration between the city of Momence and nonprofit Main Street Momence. The goal is to produce a comprehensive development guide for the four-square-block business district, adjacent riverfront property and parks, and select gateways.

The plan will evaluate existing conditions; present options for improvement, implementation and funding strategies; and suggest streetscape renderings and signage designs.

A steering committee was recently formed of property and business owners, civic leaders and residents. There will be a community workshop early next year, and the Downtown Momence Master Plan is expected to be finalized in March.

All funding for the plan was secured through private grants, including one from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

For more information about the Downtown Momence Master Plan or to RSVP for the meeting, contact Main Street Momence at 815-472-3861, email mainstreetmomence@sbcglobal.net, or visit www.mainstreetmomence.com.