We will never forget: Area unites over 9/11 remembrance

As New York City and Washington, D.C., remembered the devastating attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with special ceremonies, several local towns spent Sunday with ceremonies of their own to honor military veterans and those who died in the terrorist attacks.

About 200 Beecher residents gathered for the unveiling of the new Beecher Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Reed and Hodges streets, dedicated to all those who have served in the U.S. military.

More than half of the funding for the memorial came from longtime Beecher resident Garneta Ehlers, who donated $50,000 to the town when she died in September 2008. The Beecher Veterans Memorial Commission helped raise an additional $35,000 for the monument.

The memorial's focal point is a five-point military star, bordered by Thomas Jefferson's quote "The price of freedom is eternal vigilance."

Behind the star are the words "Dedicated to all the veterans of the Beecher community." The U.S. flag, the POW/MIA flag, a 9/11 commemorative flag and the flags of all five branches of the military wave overhead. The memorial also bears plaques honoring Ehlers and describing the mission statement of the memorial.

Beecher resident and architect Mike Stanula talked about the intent of the memorial: "We really wanted this memorial to pay tribute to veterans from all wars, all time frames, past, present and future.

"We think that this memorial will mean so much to anyone who views it because it's a true sign of respect to everyone who has made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

For U.S. Air Force and Desert Storm and Desert Shield veteran Doug Campbell, of Beecher, it's more than just a monument for soldiers.

"This town is honestly one of the most patriotic towns I've ever come across," Campbell said. "And I believe that this memorial truly reflects on what the military means to not only those who put forth the funds to build this monument, but to those who actually put it together."

But this was not the only ceremony in the area Sunday.

Watseka held a 'We Remember' memorial program and about 150 locals watched the 2002 documentary, "In Memoriam -- New York City, 9/11/01," which features then Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

They also heard personal accounts from war veterans and politicians, including Wanda Kendall Elementary School Principal Roy Johnson. Johnson served as a member of the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

"I always felt that it was a real privilege to live and grow up in this country," Johnson said. "So to come out and have the opportunity to honor all of those who have fought to protect our freedoms, as well as those who have died for our freedoms, it was really special."

Earlier Sunday, the second annual Shoot in Salute to Patriotism was held at the Pinewood Hunting Club near St. Anne to honor U.S. service members and emergency first responders. Proceeds from the festivities will be used for care packages sent to troops overseas.

Olivet Nazarene University graduate Mareck Robison sang a memorable rendition of the nation's national anthem. St. Anne resident and Vietnam veteran Jim Wasser, 64, performed a reading of a 1987 poem, "Just a Common Soldier (A Soldier Died Today,)" written by A. Lawrence Vaincourt and dedicated to World War II veterans.

Organizers said more than 200 people attended the event.

"This is just a very touching poem," Wasser said. "And by the end of it, you could see tears in the eyes of pretty much everyone who listened."

John Fulton, 65, a former Vietnam combat medic and Herscher native, delivered a prayer early in the day, and was honored to be invited back to Shoot in Salute for the second year. "I really believe that the prayer was received quite well, and it's great to be able to come out here and do this," Fulton said.

"Like most tragedies that this country has witnessed, 9/11 is one of those days that you'll never forget, and it's an honor to spend this day remembering with so many others."