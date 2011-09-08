Manteno: 2 seriously injured in crash

Two people were seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 57 in the southbound lanes near the Manteno exit.

The Manteno fire department responded to the incident, and traffic was slowed due to the crash.

According to Manteno Fire Chief Scott O’Brien, both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Provena St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

“The car appeared to have rolled four times,” O’Brien said. “We extricated them and then transported them to St. Mary’s.”

O’Brien said he did not know what caused the accident, but he said the car was on the ramp heading toward 9000N Road at the time of the crash.

“I do not know any other details at this time,” he said.

Illinois State Police handled the investigation, but has not released a report, nor the names of the victims.