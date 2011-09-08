Kankakee: Car show brings out memories of 'The Square'

Backed by a soundtrack from what might be called a "heavy metal group from Detroit," cruising returned to downtown Kankakee on Wednesday night.

More than 150 vintage cars and trucks, as well as contemporary hot rods and motorcycles, were on hand when the summer's final Wednesday Wheels car show hit the streets around 7 p.m.

The participants didn't exactly recreate the days of Kankakee's legendary meeting place for young people, "The Square." After all, the streets that made up that informal social experience of the 1960s and '70s aren't all there anymore. So, the organized part of the ride wound its way down to the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

But the memories of those downtown days were still evident among the owners of the fleet of mostly American-made cars, machines that looked as though they may have been around those blocks before.

"Sure, I rode 'The Square' back in 1978," said Kankakee Alderman Glenn Davidson, the man who suggested the cruise plan to car show organizers. "In those days, the who's who of Kankakee was there, on 'The Square.'"

Well, not everyone.

"I knew about it, but I never rode it," said Kankakee city Police Chief Larry Regnier. "I was a gearhead, but I never had the gear."

On this night, though, Regnier was prepared to roll out in his 1991 Chevy Corvette.

"I've only had it for three weeks," he said, "but I made it to the show."

Meanwhile, in another part of the crowded parking area, the memories of Kankakee cruising went back 50 years for Harold and Mary Splear, of Limestone.

"We really did meet here," Mary explained. "I came up with a girlfriend and we saw these two guys. And we were flirting. I was actually more interested in Harold's friend, but ..."

Harold was too diplomatic to say which of the two ladies he focused on, but he did remember that he was driving "a 1961 Chevy 'Bubbletop' two-door hardtop, with a 348-cubic-inch engine."

Gary Residori, of Bourbonnais, was another cruising veteran in the crowd. He was driving a full-size Buick convertible on this night, but his first experience was in a 1936 Dodge.

"I drove in from Kempton in those days," he said. "Later, I came in a 1967 Chevelle, so I did update a little over the years."

Alan Nourie, of Kankakee, is going the other direction.

"I'm 58, and I used to come up here with a 1969 Mercury Cougar, a 429 (cubic-inch engine)," he said. "Now, I bring this 1967 (full-size) Mercury Parklane convertible. It's a great cruise car."

Mike Eastburn, of Sheldon, was making only his second appearance in downtown Kankakee. He recently purchased a 1955 Chevy, a car that could be a dead ringer for the one Harrison Ford drove in the movie "American Graffiti." And his friends urged him to bring it to "The Square."

"I just had to make sure the headlights worked," he said. "I never took it out after dark before."