Kankakee: Wind helps flames engulf building

A fire that started in River Valley Recycling on Grinnell Road in Kankakee, quickly swept through a 90,000-square-foot building Friday afternoon, destroying the recycling site and two other businesses.

The fire started about 1:30 p.m. in the south part of the building, which Kankakee Fire Chief Ron Young estimated at about 500 feet long.

Pushed by a strong, west wind, it surged north through the building, also destroying a tannery and Tru-Cut Machine Inc. at 1246 Grinnell Road.

Recycling company owner Kyle Bruno, of St. Anne, said eight people were employed in his business there.

Firefighters remained on the scene Friday evening and "will be working through the night," Young said.

"The building is a total loss, but there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters," he said.

"We believe we successfully saved the building to the west," Young said of EESCO (Englewood Electrical Supply), which stands 30-50 feet from the destroyed building.

To the east, a large vacant area stood between the recycling building and Bunge/J.R. Short Milling.

During the height of the fire, muffled explosions erupted periodically, spewing flames up to 40 or 50 feet above the structure -- believed to have been caused by propane tanks exploding inside the recycling facility.

Young said the tanks were on forklifts and for work processes inside the recycling facility and that they were chained and caged.

Fire departments from throughout Kankakee County and as far away as Manhattan, Frankfort, Wilmington and Peotone responded.