Kankakee County: 1st job (Bonnie Schaafsma)

Gladioli helped Bonnie Schaafsma bloom.

Kankakee County's Health Department administrator started her first job bundling glads at age 10 on her father's farm in rural Wichert. Part of what she earned was spending money -- but her parents, Jacob and Wilhelmina Salm, saved the rest for her college education.

"Neither of them went to college, but it was important to them for us to go," said Schaafsma, the eldest of four sisters. "Having all daughters, they taught us not to be aggressive, but assertive, so if we needed to support ourselves, we could."

Schaafsma worked seven hours a day each summer, harvesting all colors and sizes of gladioli and bundling them accordingly. When the glads weren't in bloom, she would weed the family's vegetable field.

"We felt very much a part of the family business," Schaafsma said. "We shared concerns about the weather and all those other worries."

Schaafsma's agricultural employment continued until she completed her freshman year of college and found summer employment working at a nursing home in Watseka. As an aspiring nurse, the work matched her career goals. But even today as she leads a staff of 40 promoting and protecting public health, she remembers what the early experiences on her family's 200-acre farm taught her.

"No matter what age you start, it teaches you responsibility and the importance of hard work," Schaafsma said.

"Anything you want to achieve in life takes work."