Chatsworth: TV commercial acclaim

Greg Kurtenbach is a bit baffled by his 15 minutes of fame.

The 33-year-old insurance agent has received ongoing acclaim after his appearance in a State Farm Insurance commercial that debuted during the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers National Football Conference Championship game in January.

A Chatsworth native now living in Gibson City, he was typecast as an agent, who has the ability to magically appear when clients sing the company jingle. In his scene, he materializes in the backseat of a small Hyundai Accent in a national park setting, just as a buffalo begins to attack the car. He urges the clients to sing again, and the trio suddenly appears in the safety of the insurance office.

"I never thought there would be so many calls and Facebook notes," he said. "My family and I went to Mexico for a little trip this spring, and I was recognized there. I just checked on YouTube and that little video had more than 345,000 views.

"It's all over cable now and my daughters tell me they've seen it on 'American Idol,' so I still hear about it."

An agent since June 2009, Kurtenbach received an email from the State Farm corporate offices last September. He responded that he was willing to try his hand at acting, but he heard nothing until a New York advertising agency called.

"We did an interview on the phone, and about a month later, they sent a camera crew out for a test," he said.

"They had me read from 'When Harry Met Sally', and I guess I'm the only guy who hasn't seen that movie."

Despite his inexperience with that script, Kurtenbach impressed the agency and was later called for a five-day visit to Hollywood. He said the shoot required only a half-day for the office scene, but a full day in the car.

"I don't have many lines, but they told me not to practice them in case the director changed them," Kurtenbach said. "And I didn't have any jitters until I finally got in the back seat of that car. And then the director asked me, 'What's your line?'

"We did 15 or 20 takes, and I was told to try as a guy totally freaked out by the experience, to a guy who was completely cool with it."

There is no talk of a sequel to the commercial, although Kurtenbach admitted that he forwarded some ideas for a second episode.

"The guys would be on a ski lift and I would suddenly appear ... but they didn't go for it," he said.

But Kurtenbach said he will be content to just appear in his office, without special effects.