10 questions: Julie Splear (Sept. 3, 2011)

Julie Splear is the president of the Chamber of Commerce for the village of Herscher. On Thursday, she sat down with The Daily Journal to discuss, among other things, this weekend's Herscher Homecoming and Labor Day Celebration for the "10 Questions'' feature. The celebration begins Saturday and continues through Monday.

How many years have you been assisting with the Herscher Homecoming?

"I have been helping out the last five years or so.''

What does the Herscher Homecoming mean to the community?

"It's been going on for 91 years. It's a tradition that brings people together. A lot of class reunions meet that weekend.''

What is your favorite part about the weekend?

"Probably just seeing all the people get together and come to the park. The entertainment is really good on Monday (the day of the parade).''

Do you have a favorite memory of homecoming?

"I like working with people. I just love mingling with them. That's what I look forward to every year. I like the parade, too.''

How much time does it take to organize the event?

"Oh, my gosh. I don't do the majority of it. Dan Martin does most of the organizing. But we start in March planning. You have to start that early to get the carnival.''

Where will the money that is raised this weekend go?

"A lot of it goes to the American Legion here in town. Last year, two of the men in the Chamber of Commerce started having a Santa Claus at Christmas. Some of it will go there. Here and there, we give some to other programs and organizations.''

If you had all the money in the world, what would be on your wish list to bring to Herscher Homecoming?

"Maybe a famous country singer like Jason Aldeen or something like that.''

This past weekend was the last one of August, so the summer blockbuster season is over. Did you go to the movies this summer, and if so, what was your favorite one?

"I don't get to the movies much, but we have movies in the park now. A couple of guys in the chamber came up with that one, and I saw Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2. It was pretty good.''

What is always in your refrigerator?

"Barbecue sauce. Always. I put it on everything.''

What brand?

"Sweet Baby Ray's.''