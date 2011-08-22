Bill Byrns, reporter, editor, photographer, dead at 65

On May 27, 1969, with a degree in English and experience as editor of the Lewis College student newspaper, William Paul Byrns walked into his hometown newspaper, the Kankakee Daily Journal, and applied for a job as a reporter.

There were no openings for reporters. The newspaper needed a photographer.

Byrns wasn't trained as a photographer. But he had taken a few photos, even sold a couple to the newspaper, of a fire in a building under construction across from his home.

He could learn, Byrns assured the managing editor, who took a chance. Byrns' first day was June 9.

And he stayed -- 42 years and 67 days.

The reporter, award-winning photographer and editor died unexpectedly at about 4 a.m. Sunday of an apparent heart attack at his Bradley home. He was 65.

"Bill was a fine man and a top journalist who was passionate about his family, his work and the outdoors," said Ken Munjoy, general manager of The Daily Journal. "His passing leaves a great void not only in our company, but in the community as well. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family."

"Bill was an amazing newsman -- not only professional and thorough but someone who stayed sweet, humorous and dear despite deadline pressures," said Susy Schultz, managing editor. "He always hustled. Bill was open to learning and growing every day he walked in here. And he was honest and respectful of his work, its impact and his responsibilities. He brought to his work the compassion and caring of someone who loved well and adored his family. Plus, he was a great mentor -- and friend -- to all of us."

And he didn't just report, he lived his work as well.

"He was a real reporter who worked the outdoors. He wasn't a guide or fisherman," said Dale Bowman, of St. Anne, outdoor columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times and co-host of WKCC radio's "Outside" program. "He was a professional in a field that doesn't always have professionals covering the outdoors."

Bowman said that Byrns helped cater to a broader audience, who enjoyed outdoor activities like bird-watching while still respecting the traditional hunter and fishermen audience of the outdoor section.

"People really looked forward to reading that Friday Outdoors section he did," Bowman said. "On a professional level, I feel the loss."

He "did everything with the outdoors -- hunting, fishing, conservation," said former state Rep. Chuck Pangle, also former superintendent of Kankakee River State Park. "He was always helpful, and he was especially helpful when we started the handicapped hunter program."

He also believed in young people and helped instill, in as many as he could, his love for the outdoors. Wade LeBeau, who is now network operations center director for The Daily Journal, met Byrns in the mid-70s long before LeBeau was old enough to hold a job. Byrns was his Boy Scout troop leader, someone he remembered fondly.

"He was always big on helping you," LeBeau recalled Sunday.

When he started at The Daily Journal, Byrns learned shutter skills under chief photographer Armand Korstick. About a year later, he and Korstick worked together photographing one of the biggest events in The Daily Journal history -- the train explosion that devastated Crescent City, 24 miles south of Kankakee.

Byrns would photograph major international figures -- President Gerald Ford, when he visited the small Ford County village of Melvin to honor retiring U.S. Rep. Les Arends in 1974; and Japanese Emperor Hirohito visiting a Will County farm in 1975 during his first ever visit to the country that defeated his in World War II.

When legendary singer Johnny Cash performed at Dwight High School in 1972, Byrns and his wife, Ruth, were newlyweds.

"I really wanted to go to the concert, but we couldn't afford the tickets," Ruth recalled Sunday. "Bill said, 'I have an idea: You'll carry my camera bag and a reporter's notebook and I'll flash my press card.' It worked." After the concert, Cash came to a scheduled press conference, larger than life and virtually awe-inspiring, Ruth said. After a prolonged silence, Cash inquired, "Isn't anyone going to ask me a question?"

"Bill came home the most tickled when he photographed Red Skelton at the Rialto (Square Theatre) in Joliet. Red sat in a chair after his performance and just started talking. He was the most charismatic man."

Local history

Byrns loved local history and was heavily invested in it. His great-great grandfather was the first appointed sheriff of Kankakee County; his great-great uncle was the first elected sheriff.

Byrns edited "Days Gone By," a popular pictorial history of Kankakee County, published in 1970.

A family man, he and Ruth raised their son, Michael, and have helped raise his children, Alek, 19, and Natalie, 16. They've been active in the St. George Catholic Church, where Bill served as an usher and greeter, and worked at the parish festival.

He loved his community, expressing it not just in his newspaper work, but as a long-time member of the Kankakee Area Jaycees, which sponsored the 4th of July fireworks years ago.

Byrns kept honing his photographic craft, while writing occasional news or feature articles -- often about his beloved Kankakee River. In 1984, he went back to school, taking a Kankakee Community College course in river ecology.

J.R. Black, a charter member and the executive director of the Northern Illinois Angler Association, got to know Bill Byrns after he became a member of the organization.

Black said, in the early '90s Byrns researched invasive species such as rusty crawfish and zebra mussels to create awareness programs and materials to try and keep them out of the Kankakee River.

"He was very good at that," Black said.

In 1991, that work combined with Byrns' dedicated to the organization won him the Northern Illinois Angler Association highest honor: the award of merit, given once a year.

"His outstanding leadership gave him that award," said Black.

In 1996, Black and Byrns wrote a request for partnership to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It was accepted and as a result, the Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission was formed, which Black has chaired for years.

Byrns also took on "one of the tougher jobs" at the association, editing its newsletter, Black said, and he served as the organization's secretary.

When Byrns switched from full-time photography to reporting for The Daily Journal, he left the organization.

"He felt it would be a conflict of interest when he became a reporter," said Black. "We missed him when he left but we understood the reason."

Awards piled up, not just for newspaper photography, but for his work as an advocate for the river and natural resources in general.

Byrns didn't just take pictures and write about resource issues for the newspaper, he participated in and led local conservation groups. He wrote not just to readers, but to leaders of the state, campaigning on behalf of the river, conservation, fishermen and hunters, said Ed Mullady, the longtime publisher of The Sportsman's Letter, at 86 the grand old man of Kankakee River advocacy.

In 1996, Byrns switched roles, focusing more on writing and editing, less on photography. That's when he took over as editor of The Daily Journal's Outdoor section.

"He was an excellent photographer and journalist," said Mullady. "He loved the outdoors and he kept learning all the time."

And doing for others. One of his favorite places in the world was New Orleans, which he visited many, many times. In the days following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Byrns accompanied a convoy with relief efforts and provided accounts of how a local grassroots drive culminated in the delivery of massive supplies to the hard-hit Gulf Coast.

In recent years, he had staffed the Manteno office of The Daily Journal, and reported on that community.

No matter what the assignment, or the call from the public, Byrns was known as a journalist who would pursue the photo or the story that was needed. He smiled often and loved the communities he served.

Late in life, about 10 years ago, Ruth convinced her husband to learn to be a trail-riding horseman, she said showing a photo of Bill riding his horse, Major. "That's the horse that taught him to ride, taking him up and down the hills of Southern Illinois," she said. "He'd say, 'I don't know what the hell is going on out there, my eyes are always shut when I ride him.'"

Would you like to share a comment about Bill Byrns? Email them to rthemer@daily-journal.com or call Themer at 815-937-3369.