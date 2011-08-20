Politics: Lone Democrat to retire from Iroquois County Board

At a recent Iroquois County Board meeting, Finance Committee Chairman Jim Meyer urged against budgeting money expected to come from permit fees for a wind farm that is not yet under construction.

"Let's be conservative, people," he urged the board.

That prompted a friendly jibe from board member Susan Wynn Bence, of Watseka: "Our only Democrat on the board says: 'Let's be conservative.' "

"Blue Dog! Blue Dog!," Meyer edited excitedly, labeling himself with the "conservative wing" of the Democratic Party.

That may explain how Meyer can be the only Democrat, not only on the 25-member board, but the only one in elected office in Iroquois County government in recent years.

Meyer became a Democrat back in 1982 to support his brother-in-law, Sheriff Joe Mathy, who faced a challenge in his first Democratic primary after being appointed sheriff in 1981. Mathy long remained the only Democrat in countywide office for 21 years, retiring in 2002.

It's obviously not easy being a successful Democrat in Iroquois County. The party has only seven committeemen in 37 precincts; the GOP has 37. Only 718 Democrats voted in the county's primary in 2010, compared to 6,687 Republicans.

But, Meyer has won re-election repeatedly since 1998, although the Chebanse area certainly isn't a hotbed of Democratic politics, either.

He'll be gone soon, too -- one of a number of veteran county board members who plan to retire next year.