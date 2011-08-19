Update: Interstate 57 traffic near Bradley flowing again

Southbound traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 57 in Bradley after a power line went down across the southbound lanes just north of Exit 315. Illinois State Police have no more details and it is unclear whether there was an accident.

ComEd has been notified and was said to be on scene around 8:25 a.m., according to scanner traffic. However, state police could not say how soon I-57 would be reopened, said Ryan Wilson, safety education officer.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Manteno, Wilson said. Traffic was backing up on 9000N in Manteno, a photographer for The Daily Journal noted.

Northbound lanes are open.