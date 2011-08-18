Education: Grant Park faces budget deficit

Declining enrollment and cuts in state aid to education have left Grant Park Community School District 6 facing an overall budget deficit of $84,913 for the coming year.

The deficit does not herald any immediate cuts in staff, classes or extracurricular activities, said Superintendent John Palan.

The current year's deficit forced the district to eliminate one full-time teaching position and trim one bus route from its $5.9 million budget.

The district is projecting deficits of $183,170 in its education fund and a $14,725 shortfall in operations and maintenance.

School officials also have to figure out how to repay a $240,000 loan to the transportation fund, Palan said.

Meeting that deficit means the district will be digging into its reserve funds, Palan said. Last year, the district faced a small shortage of around $25,000.

"Basically, there are three factors that have contributed to the decline in the education fund," he explained.

"First and foremost is the loss of 21 students in our average daily attendance, combined with the loss of nearly $127,000 in state aid to education," Palan said, noting that the decline is based on last year's enrollment of 560 students.

Second, the district will lose around $40,000 in state aid payments this year, Palan said. "The state has pro-rated our state aid, meaning we will only receive 21 of 22 payments this year."

Worst yet, the state is chronically late in making those payments to school districts.

"As of the end of the fiscal year, the state of Illinois owed District 6 over $165,000," Palan said.

Also gone is the $85,000 in federal stimulus funds that Grant Park schools received last year.

Palan said the district will be "reviewing line items in the budget that may need to be reduced or eliminated" to narrow the spending gap.

Still, Palan said it is not yet time to hit the panic button. "This is a transitional budget and our focus will remain on educating our students and increasing student achievement. We will have to watch and see where we can trim costs without affecting our programs."

The district's proposed budget will be on public display for the next 30 days at the district office, 421 Esson Farm Road, Grant Park.