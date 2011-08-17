All hail breaks loose in Clifton

It was business as usual at Jensen's IGA store, the nearby Clifton community pool and over at the local Dairy Queen Saturday.

There was some rain that afternoon, but no indication of what was happening just west of the village. For Roland Rosenboom and Kevin Elliot, two men who farm in that area, the destruction, that was almost invisible to the rest of the region, was heartbreaking.

Hail, described as the size of eggs, pelted crops and buildings in a scene that was as random and isolated as it was devastating.

Al Durre, an insurance adjuster for Country Companies, was quickly on the job and surprised by the relatively hidden damage.

"I've been working the Will, Cook, DuPage, Kankakee and Iroquois county areas for five years and I've never seen anything that comes close to this," he said.

"It smells like you just cut hay out there, like silage," Elliot said of the bean fields where only stems remain.

"I've had an agronomist tell me that some of my plants are 70-80 percent destroyed. And we're in the stage of the growing season when there won't be much more growth."

Durre noted that some of plants he inspected were 50 percent defoliated, but his assessment of the damage will wait for a two-week recovery period before he makes an official appraisal of damage to the crops.

Elliot noted that adjusters have been out to assess the damage to the roofs on three of his buildings. Major repairs are needed.

At the Rosenboom farm, Roland and Ruth returned home from a visit to the Illinois State Fair and saw the damage to their house and car first. Siding was broken and a car was badly dented.

"And all around, the leaves were knocked off of the trees -- even the evergreens were damaged," Ruth said.

Durre estimated the damage was contained within a 10-square-mile area, but Elliot has heard other reports.

"I didn't drive the entire area, but I thought it was wider around here and I heard from folks in Cabery and over in Martinton who got hit too," Elliot said.

"My father-in-law, Mel Lindgren, told me he hasn't seen hail like this in his 64 years of farming," he added. "It was big."