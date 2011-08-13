Bourbonnais: Bears' camp attendance takes turn downward

By National Football League training camp standards, Chicago Bears practices have been well attended despite several snags during the two weeks of workouts.

But by the standards the Bears have set since moving their camp to Olivet Nazarene University in 2002, the attendance at this year's camp has been below average.

"Attendance always varies from year to year, but that's really in reference to how well the team does," Olivet spokesman Gary Griffin said. "They had a pretty good year last year, and attendance has been surprisingly down, but it's still better than most team's camps."

Griffin said that attendance has been down considerably this year in comparison to last year, when 10,000 spectators arrived for the early practices. This year, practices have been attended by as few as 2,500 people.

From a lockout, triple-digit heat and a lightning strike to schedule changes, bad grass and a power outage, this year's Chicago Bears training camp has had no shortage of obstacles.

Griffin said that while the National Football League's labor dispute may have had something to do with an initial drop in attendance, the heat has likely been the biggest factor in the camp's overall lower figures.

"For the first week and a half of camp, it was tremendously, tremendously hot," Griffin said. "People probably shouldn't have been out."

Indeed, camp has had its fair share of scorching days. Camp began with a streak of four consecutive 90-degree days, and Wednesday night marked the first day of camp with a high lower than 85 degrees.

Kris Maleske, a 39-year-old Mattoon elementary school principal, attended practice July 30, the second day of camp. The temperature rose to 91, with a heat index in triple digits.

"As far as the fans that were there, I felt a lot of energy, but it was a hellaciously hot day," said Maleske, who left a little more than an hour into practice because of the heat. "When we left, we were pretty roasted."

Maleske said the only aspect of camp that would have kept him from coming to another practice was the heat, complimenting ONU for the manner in which camp was run.

"I was impressed with what Olivet had set up," he said. "I enjoyed seeing all the water tents set up, and having the area for the kids to see the players. I came away impressed."

It's not just the heat that has prevented camp from running smoothly. The practice schedule has gone through multiple changes due to wrinkles in the new collective bargaining agreement. One stipulation in the deal prevented free agents from practicing until Aug. 4, and another stipulation mandates scheduled off days.

Mother Nature, dumb luck and other unpredictable factors have also complicated camp. Poor field conditions at Soldier Field forced the team to cancel Family Night in Chicago Aug. 5, a lightning strike ended Monday's practice early, and a cable fault killed power to Wednesday night's practice, forcing the team to finish that workout at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

"Most of it has been out of the control of the Bears," Griffin said.

A published report on the Bears official website estimated that roughly 100,000 fans attend training camp every year. Griffin said he was unsure if this year's camp would reach that estimate since the school doesn't keep attendance figures.