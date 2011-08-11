Momence: Glad Fest names new royalty

Great weather and competitive races created a near full-house crowd for Wednesday night's 74th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kickoff event, the coronation at the Momence High School football field.

And, when the opinions of 900-plus voters were tallied, Joleigh Ritter wore the queen's crown and Carissa Chouinard was named the festival princess.

Joleigh, 16, the daughter of Tim and Christy Ritter, is ready for a busy weekend, but taking time to celebrate with her grandmother, Cathy Tallman-DePatis, who earned this same title in 1968.

There is a grandmother connection for Carissa, too. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris and Gini Chouinard, Carissa's campaign by her grandmother, Anne Martin.

"Since Carissa was born, I think her grandmother has been whispering in her ear about the Glad Festival," Gini said. "So, for the past three years, she's been begging us to let her compete.

Carissa and the other princess candidates will have a place of honor in today's kids' parade, starting at 6:30 p.m. Joleigh, who will have an honored position in Friday and Saturday's parades, will take off her crown and march with the Momence High School Honor Guard in today's outing.

Joleigh, who will soon start her junior year at Momence High School, also participates in basketball and softball, and holds a part-time job as a waitress at a downtown restaurant.

Carissa, who will soon start third grade at Je-Neir Elementary School, participates in cheerleading, gymnastics, softball and loves writing, online games and reading.