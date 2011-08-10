Kankakee County: Board renews worker health care contract

The Kankakee County Board on Tuesday renewed the county's annual contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield, which hiked the county's premium by 20 percent, from $5.4 million to $6.5 million.

The new plan will cost the county an additional $825,000 -- half of what the board managed to cut from its budget last year. About 500 county employees on the plan contribute 25 percent. It takes effect Oct. 1.

The sharp hike is a result of an exponential rise in the number of medical claims exceeding $30,000. In the 2010 fiscal year, there were three such claims. This year, there have been more than 30.

The board also approved a plan to issue $3.25 million in bonds to cover capital projects, including major repairs to the Kankakee County Detention Center.

A public hearing must now be held before the board can take another vote to finalize the borrowing plan.

That hearing has not been set but is likely to occur in September. A final vote by the board is expected in October.

Kankakee County board Chairman Mike Bossert said Tuesday there is not yet a definitive list of proposed construction projects.