Economy: Stock market's silver lining

While recent stock market news has sent investors reaching for Pepto-Bismol, an unexpected side effect of the debt-ceiling debate and the national credit rating downgrade has home owners reaching for a pen.

Interest rates on home loans are dropping to historic lows. The national average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 4.39 percent this week. And the race to take advantage of those rates is on.

"We're definitely seeing the refinancing market pick up," said Tim Ireland, a mortgage representative at the PNC Bank offices in Bradley. "People trying to lower their payments or pay off their loan faster have enjoyed some pleasant surprises."

He added that customer credit scores and the loan-to-value ratio are still important factors, but some borrowers are saving more than $100 a month.

"Some customers have had loans for 10 years -- with rates of 7 or 8 percent -- and they just never considered refinancing. Now, with 15-year rates around 3.5 to 2.75 percent, it's really worth the trouble to think about it."

Toby Toth, mortgage loan refinance specialist at the Farmers Bank of Danforth's Aroma Park location, has been busy, too.

"I have seen a 3.375 percent rate this week, but homeowners have to realize that these are dependent on the appraised value of the property," he said. "Property values have decreased, so not everyone will qualify."

Darby Sweeney, a loan officer at HomeStar Bank & Financial Services, noted that the rule of thumb for homeowners is that savings from the improved rate would repay the cost of refinancing within two years.

"So, with closing costs averaging around $2,000, homeowners with a $100,000 balance, would need to be able to lock in a rate at least one full point below their current rate. That's a savings of $1,000 a year.

"If you owe more, you might not need a full point. If you owe substantially less, you'll need to improve by a point-and-a-half or 2 points."

She added that she has been busy with homebuyers from 2009, many of whom locked in when rates were between 5 and 6 percent.

Experts suggest that the lower rates could also have an impact on home sales, and might even leak into the auto industry.

Rick Hanold, sales manager at Hove Buick Nissan Inc., in Bradley, said carmakers are already offering customers exceptional rates.

"Nissan, for example, has a range of cars and trucks with zero percent financing. Others with 1.9 percent and others with 2.9," he said. "So, we have customers coming in and they don't have to ask what the payment will be. They can just take the cost and divide by 36 -- or whatever number of months -- because there is no extra interest added to the payment."