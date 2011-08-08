Police Blotter: August 8, 2011

<strong>Possession of cannabis</strong>

James Hamm, 30, and Brenda M. Hamm, 36, of Woodland, were arrested by Watseka police at 5:22 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 24 near the west Watseka city limits after a traffic stop.

Brenda Hamm was charged with possession of cannabis. James Hamm was charged with expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a handicap placard, according to the Watseka police report.