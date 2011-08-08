Limestone: Fire Department buys rescue tube

In a matter of 10 seconds, a man caught in flowing grain inside a storage bin can be immobilized, as if by quicksand.

In another 10 seconds, he could be completely submerged, drowning in grain, according to University of Illinois Extension safety specialist Robert Aherin.

Last year, 76-year-old Laverne Schultz, of rural Herscher, experienced it after he went into a bin to get clogged grain moving through the auger.

"I was tall enough to keep my chin above the corn," he told The Daily Journal the next day. "If it had been another foot deeper it would have been up to my hairline or eyeballs."

Because it wasn't, Limestone Township emergency workers rescued him after 87 minutes using a special tubular device borrowed from the Kankakee Fire Department.

But now the Limestone Township Fire Protection District has its own Res-Q-Tube bought at a sharply reduced price thanks to Limestone Township farmer Mark Tanner and GSI Grain Systems, said Fire Chief Mike Whalen. It's the third rescue tube in the county. Kankakee and Manteno departments already had them.

On Saturday, firefighters and rescue personnel spent time at a local farm training with the equipment. Firefighters and rescue personnel from throughout the area spent hours learning to use the tube system, with instruction by an expert Detroit firefighter hired for the day.

It was time well spent. Schultz's near-miss May 24 last year was one of at least 51 grain bin accidents last year -- the most since Purdue University began tracking them in 1978 and nine more than the previous record of 42 in 1993. And because of the Res-Q-Tube, Schultz did not become the 26th grain bin fatality in the U.S. last year.

Resembling a barrel, the Res-Q-Tube comes in four sections and is specifically designed for grain bin rescue, Whalen said.

"Where the body is trapped, we slide these sections around him and that relieves pressure of the surrounding grain and you use a heavy-duty shop vac to suck the grain out and you are able to extricate the person," he said. "The tube prevents other grain from falling in and the vacuum creates a pocket you can work in to get the guy rescued."

The training was at Mark and Pat O'Connor's grain farm, 3 miles south of the Limestone fire station. Because some emergency workers are not familiar with farm operations and equipment, the O'Connors also had equipment on hand and delivery trucks for fuel, propane and anhydrous ammonia from Heritage FS, said Mark O'Connor, a Heritage board member.

The emergency staffers could check the harvesting equipment "to learn where plant trash can become lodged and where hot spots can develop," he said. Occasionally fires are started by such hot spots during harvest, damaging or destroying very costly machines and sometimes starting crop-destroying field fires.