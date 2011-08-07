Newton County: Elderly Lake Village man dies in car crash

A Lake Village, Ind., man died in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Newton County, Ind.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a car crash involving a semitrailer and a passenger car Friday at U.S. Route 41 and West 950N Road in northern Newton County.

The passenger of the car, driven by Paul E. Anderson, 86, of Lake Village, pulled in front of the semi, driven by Robert E. Brown, 30, of Country Club Hills.

Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:05 p.m.

The crash is under investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.