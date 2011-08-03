Newton County: Indiana lawyer dies in 1-car crash

A Kentland, Ind. lawyer was killed Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle crash in Newton County, Ind. A passerby found him lying in the road and his sport-utility vehicle ablaze.

Lawyer Richard S. Ryan, 68, of Goodland, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning after a crash on County Road 1300S, just west of County Road 650E, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. A passerby reported the crash at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Ryan is related to Newton County Attorney Patrick K. Ryan. A recorded message at Patrick Ryan's Kentland office said the office would be closed until Tuesday "due to a personal loss."

Deputies determined Richard Ryan was westbound on 1300S Road when the SUV left the road for an unknown reason. Once back on the road, Richard Ryan overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators don't know whether he was ejected from the SUV or was able to get out after it rolled, according to the sheriff's office.

A message was left Tuesday for Newton County Coroner Scott McCord, but he wasn't available for comment

~ Kristen Zambo