Bourbonnais: Bears end negotiations with Kreutz; sign Seahawks' Spencer

The Chicago Bears have ended contract negotiations with longtime center Olin Kreutz.

The team and the 13-year veteran could not agree to terms to keep the respected veteran in a Bears uniform. Negotiations between Kreutz and the team took a turn for the worse on Saturday night, and the Bears elected the move on to other options rather than continue negotiations.

In response to Kreutz not coming back to the team, the Bears have signed center Chris Spencer away from the Seattle Seahawks. Spencer, a first round draft pick of Seattle in 2005, will likely slide into the spot vacated by Kreutz once free agents are allowed to begin practicing on Aug. 4.

Kreutz was just one of two players that had been with the Bears for all of the training camps hosted by Olivet Nazarene. Brian Urlacher is the other.