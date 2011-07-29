Thawville: Man pleads not guilty in gang stabbing

A Thawville man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a Kankakee man seven times in what Bourbonnais police have called a gang-related attack.

Eliseo Campos Jr., 21, of 1028 N. 100E Road, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to attempted first-degree murder and two aggravated battery charges in the June 25 attack in Bourbonnais. The 18-year-old Kankakee man was stabbed seven times in the 900 block of Stratford Drive East in what police have described as a targeted, gang-related attack.

Chief Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set his next hearing for Sept. 1 in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

Campos remains jailed on $500,000 bond. He was indicted July 7 in connection with the stabbing.

The arraignment for his co-defendant, Adam Gaytan, 22, of 1834 E. Duane Blvd., Kankakee, was reset for Aug. 8. Kankakee County Public Defender Edward Glazar Jr., who is defending Campos, said that was because another lawyer must be appointed to defend Gaytan.

Gaytan also remains jailed on $500,000 bond. Gaytan was indicted July 22 for attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors have said Campos did the stabbing while Gaytan held the man down. The stabbing was sparked by an argument after one group was kicked off the festival grounds, according to Bourbonnais police reports. Campos and Gaytan's group chased after the alleged victim and two of his friends, according to police reports.

The attempted murder charge is a Class X felony, which typically is punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted. The aggravated battery charges are a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years behind bars of convicted.

