Heat can't be beat

It will eventually pass, but for now, the heat wave that grips Kankakee and surrounding areas seems like it may never end -- and it's dangerous.

In fact there is an excessive heat warning from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. tonight for Kankakee, issued by the National Weather Service.

This means a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures is expected. The forecast high for today is 92. Add the expected high humidity, and heat index means it will feel closer to 110 degrees.

While the heat is taking its toll on humankind, animals and plants are being hit even harder because they cannot escape into air conditioning.

The combination of hot, dry weather has crops wilting in the heat, Kankakee County Farm Bureau President Keith Mussman said.

Special arrangements are being made to protect livestock, especially at the Iroquois County Fair, which runs through Monday. Gatorade for goats is one method to keep the animals hydrated at the fair, which is held at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds, located along Illinois Route 49 near Crescent City.

Relief may come in the form of much-needed rain. AccuWeather reports there is a 75 percent chance of thunderstorms today, with a strong one possibly arriving midafternoon. More storms are in the forecast for tonight.

High temperatures of 90 or above are forecast through Monday, and thunderstorms are also predicted each day. A sub-90-degree day is not expected until Tuesday, when 87 is the forecast high.

Storms were passing through the Chicago area earlier today, where 90-plus degree temperatures are also forecast. But a heat watch, rather than warning, has been declared for the Chicago area.