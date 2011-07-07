Iroquois County: Southbound Amtrak train stalls near Gilman

Approximately 340 Amtrak passengers were stuck for nearly an hour Tuesday night aboard a stalled train in corn country 10 miles south of Gilman.

But for those making the run from Chicago to Carbondale, the delay stretched out to nearly 31/2 hours before the Illini resumed its southbound journey.

A defective fuel sensor was blamed for the train grinding to a halt around 6 p.m., said Amtrak spokes-man Marc Megliari Wed-nesday morning.

The stalled train left passengers without air conditioning and with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees.

Crew members distributed water and snacks during the delay, according to an earlier report from Amtrak spokesman Steve Kulm.

A Canadian National freight locomotive began pushing the passenger train to Rantoul at 7:10 p.m. according to Megliari.

The train arrived at the Rantoul station shortly after 8 p.m. Passengers were allowed to leave during refueling.

Paramedics were available at the station, but no injuries or illnesses from the heat were reported.

The Illini resumed its southbound run at 9:30 p.m. from the Rantoul station.

~ Bill Byrns