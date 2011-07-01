Kankakee River Fishing Derby: Another day, another tagged fish

Adam Pelletier has caught the 12th tag in the Kankakee River Fishing Derby to claim a $500 cash prize from Interstate Batteries of Wilmington.

Pelletier, of Bradley, brought in the 1 pound, 8 ounce smallmouth bass named "Mega Tron" just before closing time Thursday at Frank's Bait Shop in Momence.

Hot and sticky weather will greet anglers today as the derby slides into its final days.

The contest ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.

There are still 101 tags to find plus Derby Dollars cash in today's walleye contest and during "Kids Corkin' Day" on Saturday. Kids day pays a $100 bounty to the biggest fish caught by a boy and by a girl age 12 or younger.

Robert Miller will receive a $100 day prize for Thursday's "Crappie Jiggin' Day" on a 1 pound, 3 ounce fish that put him at the top of the crappie leaderboard.

Larry Coleman, a well-known fishing guide from Kankakee, leads the largemouth bass battle at 2 pounds, 15 ounces.

Here are today clues for finding derby tags. More clues can be found in the Outdoors section on Page B1 today.

The final clues will appear in the Weekend Edition of The Daily Journal.

* "Chili Bean" says I'm just rockin' away till someone tries to catch me.

* The "Results" of the total sale of beauty products came to a little less than I thought.

* Little "Choppers'" girlfriend Lory, left him for his best friend Dale.

* The little cake maker added his secret additive called "Willy Water."

* "KVPD Keeper" eyed the young woman five times, before he got her attention.