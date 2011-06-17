Police Blotter: June 17, 2011

<strong>Burglary</strong>

A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies Monday in the 19000 block of West Ballou Road in unincorporated Wilmington that someone entered a barn and stole a welder power cord, a welding gun, and a cable and power cord for a plasma cutter.

<strong>Burglary to vehicle</strong>

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies June 7 in the 35000 block of South Ohlhues Road in unincorporated Wilmington that someone entered two unlocked vehicles and stole a pack of cigarettes, a digital camera, a tool box and a stereo.

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies June 7 in the 22000 block of West Kankakee River Drive in unincorporated Wilmington that someone broke into a work vehicle and stole two 75-feet sections and three 100-feet sections of welding cable.

<strong>Residential burglary</strong>

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies June 6 in the 10000 block of West Joliet Road in unincorporated Peotone that someone broke into a residence and stole prescription medication and a safe.

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies Saturday in the 34000 block of South Lakeside Terrace in unincorporated Wilmington that someone forced entry to the residence and stole a Savage shotgun, a Remington 1200 semi-automatic shotgun and a crossbow. Also stolen was a 2004 Polaris 330 all-terrain vehicle from the garage.

<strong>Stolen truck found destroyed</strong>

A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies at 5 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of West Commercial Street in unincorporated Wilmington that a Chevrolet C3500 pickup truck that had been parked in his driveway overnight had been stolen.

While taking the report, deputies were sent to a vehicle on fire in a cornfield on Illinois Route 102. The interior of that man's pickup truck was completely destroyed. He said a Nintendo DS, a Leapster game system, Schwinn bicycle and a Trek bicycle were inside the truck when it was stolen. The Trek bike later was found on Danielson Road and returned to the man.