Weather: Sunday's wild ride (photos)

<strong>FIRST PHOTO:</strong> A tree fell on a home at 667 S. Nelson Ave. in Kankakee during Sunday afternoon's storm. The tree penetrated the roof, causing severe damage to the first and second floors.

The Daily Journal/Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

<strong>SECOND PHOTO:</strong> A tree is shown toppled onto a home at 1352 S. Seventh Ave. in Kankakee after severe storms moved through the area.

The Daily Journal/Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

<strong>THIRD PHOTO:</strong> Tim Hubert, of Manteno, shot this rotating wall cloud that started to produce a funnel cloud during Sunday's storm. He shot the cloud three miles east of Manteno as it moved east around 2 p.m.

Submitted photo/Tim Hubert