Kankakee: Kinzinger hears frustrations at town hall

Terri Cooke waited patiently.

The Elwood woman in fact was the last person of several to address U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger at Saturday's town hall meeting inside Kankakee's Bishop McNamara High School.

However, what she said seemed to sum up what may be becoming a groundswell: People are nearing the boiling point with the actions -- or rather the inaction -- taking place in Washington, D.C., as the country continues to sputter along.

After Kinzinger, R-Manteno, answered questions and put forth his thoughts on a variety of topics, it was Cooke who finally drove home a key point.

"We are tired of discussions," Cooke said from her front-row seat. "We want action."

Whatever action that may be, she said. If that action doesn't begin to take place, she said, before she knows it retirement will be upon her and it will be too late for her to know how she should be preparing for it financially.

The congressman said he understood the frustration. Discussion in Washington is paralyzed, he said, and with that, little, if any, progress is taking place.

"And both sides are to blame for that," he said. "... I understand the emotion, but we have to talk."

Before a crowd of about 70, the GOP freshman said changes must be made and cuts have to be contemplated in the massive government programs of Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

<em><strong>A report on the town hall meeting will appear in Monday's edition of The Daily Journal.</strong></em>