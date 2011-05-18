Police Blotter: May 17, 2011

Drug offenses

Selmon Rogers III, 25, of 151 S. Orchard Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Orchard Avenue in Kankakee for armed violence, unlawful possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, not having a valid firearm owner's identification card because he is ineligible and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Agents seized more than 5 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

Mob action

* Four people were arrested for mob action May 7 at Plush bar, 380 S. East Ave. in Kankakee. Bennie Stroud III, 32, and Shamra R. Stroud, 26, both off 1053 E. Maple St., Kankakee; Laquivia S. Miller, 34, of 1175 N. Chicago Ave., Kankakee; and Marsha M. Robinson, 26, of 253 Somonauk St., Park Forest, were arrested by Kankakee police at 1:43 a.m. after an employee flagged down an officer because bouncers needed help inside. The fight inside stopped, but quickly restarted outside on the sidewalk in front of the bar. No one requested medical attention.

* Belinda S. Franklin, 18, of an unspecified address on Hillcrest Avenue in Kankakee; a 17-year-old Kankakee girl; and Sharon Renee Robertson, 41, of 263 S. Washington Ave., No. 1, Kankakee, were arrested by Kankakee police at 4:15 p.m. May 8 in the 700 block of West Harbor Street in Kankakee for mob action stemming from an earlier altercation in the 1000 block of North Fifth Avenue in Kankakee.

Residential burglary

* A person reported to Kankakee police at 12:25 a.m. May 8 in the 2700 block of Cooper Drive in Kankakee that someone appeared to have pried open a door and stolen a TV, laptop and three necklaces from an apartment.

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies May 4 in the 2100 block of Lakewood Drive in unincorporated Wilmington that someone entered a home and stole a laptop and two gold rings. There was no value listed for the stolen items.

Theft

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies May 6 from the 4000 block of West Church Road in unincorporated Beecher that the 2002 Trans Am she had listed on Craig's List had been stolen, allegedly by a potential buyer after he test-drove it May 4. The woman told police the car was stolen from outside the garage some time overnight, May 5-6. There was no value listed for the stolen vehicle.

* A person reported to Will County sheriff's deputies May 8 in the 31000 block of South Center Road in unincorporated Peotone that someone entered the property and stole a 500-gallon fuel tank, valued at $1,200, and a Snap-on tool box with tools inside, valued at $1,000.