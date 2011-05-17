Kankakee: Crematorium vote tabled at Monday's city council meeting

A request to establish a crematorium on Kankakee’s east side was left smoldering when the matter was tabled by Kankakee City Council members.

At Monday’s council meeting, members voted 12-2 to put the matter on hold to gather further information.

Kankakee resident Russell Jensen wants to establish a crematorium at 2450 Grinnell Road in the Eastgate Industrial Park, on the city's eastern edge in the 7th Ward. Nearly one month ago, the Kankakee Planning Board, an advisory arm of the council on matters such as this, approved the conditional use permit request by a 5-3 vote....

