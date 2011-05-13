Kankakee: Taser plaintiffs turn down offer

Families of the nine Kankakee Junior High School students who sued the city and the local school district after a police officer allegedly shocked them with a Taser have turned down a $90,000 offer last week to dismiss the case their attorney said Thursday.

"Hopefully, this shows once and for all that this case is about more than money," said attorney James Rowe in an email. "It is about changing business as usual in the city and its police department.

"Our investigation has found that children were being tased as alleged in our lawsuits since at least 2007, and it continued up until the day these families stepped forward."

Rowe began filing the five lawsuits, which seek more than $10 million in damages for each student, early in 2010 after one student told his parents that Kankakee police Officer Lonnie Netzel performed in-class demonstrations of a Taser.

One student has told The Daily Journal the sensation was similar to the shock produced by a 9-volt battery. Netzel was placed on paid administrative leave and eventually retired.

City attorney Chris Bohlen said the offer was initiated by the city's insurance company and is intended, in part, to limit the city's liability. If a jury awards any amount less than the initial offer, Bohlen said, the city will not be required to pay the plaintiff's legal fees.

"The city categorically rejects Mr. Rowe's claims about any issues with our police department," Bohlen said.

"The individual facts of these cases will be decided by a jury, not by Mr. Rowe or the city."

The trials in federal court in Urbana are expected to last three months beginning in February 2012.