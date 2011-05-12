Update: Cook County Medical Examiner rules on Manteno woman's death

A Manteno woman died from multiple injuries suffered when her car was struck Tuesday by a semitrailer, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Wednesday.

Grace H. Glaum, 86, of Manteno, died Wednesday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood after her 2003 Buick Century hit a 10-wheeler at about noon Tuesday. The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 10800 block of North Illinois Route 50 north of Manteno.

But the secondary cause of Glaum's death was attributed to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the medical examiner's office said after examining her. This is a type of heart disease involving high blood pressure.

Glaum's daughter, Shirley Grassle, said she has no idea what caused the crash. Her mother had angina, she said, but not a history of heart problems.

"We've had her to all kinds of doctors. Her heart was fine," Grassle said.

She said there's no way to know what really caused her mother's car to veer into the path of the oncoming semitruck. Glaum's car was southbound on Illinois Route 50, according to Illinois State Police, when it crossed into northbound traffic and was struck by the truck.

"She was a very careful and good driver. We had no concerns for her driving," she said.