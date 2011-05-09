Bradley: Legwork lowers gas costs in Bradley

In Bradley, police have done more than turn off their vehicles, they've taken to walking the beat again.

Bradley Police Chief Steve Coy said all patrol officers now have to walk for an hour of their shifts to conserve fuel. As warmer weather approaches, officers also will begin bicycle patrols and use the department's sole all-terrain vehicle.

Additionally, "we try to have roll calls out on the street so officers don't have to come in (to the station to start each shift)," he said.

The department has a vehicle take-home program and, out of 34 cars, 22 are driven home by officers who live in the community, Coy said. Two years ago, it was 31 out of 34 cars taken home by officers and police administrators.

"I think our fuel consumption is down, but I don't have all the numbers," Coy said. "Not greatly, but it actually went down a little bit."

However, lower prices at the pump are predicted to arrive soon. The price of oil dropped 8.6 percent last Thursday, the largest single-day percentage drop in at least two years. It put the price of oil at less than $100 a barrel, causing industry analysts to predict a dip in pump prices within a few weeks.

Still, in spite of the ups and downs of fuel prices, not everyone has modified procedures.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Isaiah Vega said troopers throughout the state have not changed their driving habits or agency practices because of hefty gas prices.

And neither has Iroquois County. "We're not doing anything different," Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen echoed. But that's only because they don't have enough staff to cause much of a difference.

"We've got two cars on at a time. That's it," Hagen said. "We split the county in half. Our guys are usually busy enough going (from call to call). We're below what our minimum staffing should be."

Iroquois County is the third-largest county, in land mass, in the state. But Hagen said the sheriff's department -- which was a 24-hour operation until budget crisis-prompted layoffs last year -- employs just 13 deputies now, including Hagen. In 2009, the sheriff's department employed 19 deputies, including the sheriff.

"All we're doing right now is providing the basic services," Hagen said. However, if deputies "are at a call at a residence or something like that, they'll shut 'em off," Hagen said of the squad cars.