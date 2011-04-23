Police blotter: April 23, 2011

<strong>Alcohol offenses</strong>

Brionte J. Hamilton, 18, of 1281 Winans Ave., Bourbonnais, and Darion M. Collins, 20, of 820 E. Eagle St., Kankakee, were arrested by Kankakee police at 9:01 p.m. April 8 in the 800 block of Emory Street in Kankakee for possession of alcohol by a minor and obstructing/resisting a police officer. Police were called to Cobb Park about people drinking in the park and they ran from officers.

<strong>Battery</strong>

A Kankakee Junior High School pupil was arrested by Kankakee police at 9 a.m. April 14 at the school, 2250 Crestwood St., Kankakee, for battery after pushing and hitting a teacher who tried to confiscate a cellphone. Neither the teacher nor pupil was injured.

<strong>Burglary from motor vehicle</strong>

A person reported to Kankakee police at 8:33 a.m. April 6 in the 2200 block of West Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee that someone broke into his truck bed and stole a large, blue air compressor valued at $800.

<strong>Counterfeit money</strong>

A gas station employee reported to Kankakee police at 10:56 p.m. April 6 in the 1900 block of East Court Street in Kankakee that a customer tried to purchase merchandise with a counterfeit $10. He told police a person owed him $10, but only knew the nickname of the person who gave it to him.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

* Crystal L. Haskins, 40, of 2 Cherry Lane, Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee police April 10 at Sycamore Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee for domestic battery after a person at 1:59 a.m. April 10 reported an altercation in the 100 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.

* Nena M. Yarborough, 50, of 742 N. Hammes Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 10:39 p.m. April 11 in the 700 block of North Hammes Avenue in Kankakee for domestic battery.

<strong>Drug offenses</strong>

* Pamela M. Hammond, 52, of 627 E. Bourbonnais St., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 11:35 p.m. April 5 at East Eagle Street and South Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee for possession of a controlled substance. The report didn't state what drug was found, nor how much.

* Tamera L. Gleba, 51, of 335 N. Industrial Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 10:57 p.m. April 8 in the 300 block of North Industrial Drive in Kankakee for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found the drug equipment and prescription medication, for which she didn't have proof of ownership.

* Lavall D. Davis, 21, of 146 N. Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 12:20 a.m. April 12 near the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing/resisting arrest and attempted destruction of evidence. Police found a plastic bag containing four smaller bags of rock cocaine after officers were called to the area and saw him flagging down cars and making some sort of transaction with people in those cars.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Reye Colon-Lara, 38, of 221 S. Rosewood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police April 10 in the 300 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee for DUI.

<strong>Home invasion</strong>

Kankakee County sheriff's investigators are looking into a home invasion, reported Wednesday from a rural home on East 2740S Road just south of Kankakee. Missing is $9,500 in $100 bills, a wedding ring and several other rings according to the report. A neighbor reportedly called the resident at work saying that she saw someone breaking into the home.

<strong>Resisting police</strong>

Milton Tynes, 59, of 441 Circle Ave., St. Anne, was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police at 2:42 a.m. Friday for resisting police and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Tynes home that ended by police offering Tynes a ride to another location. Told that he would be searched, Tynes pulled a box cutter from his pocket. He reportedly ignored police orders to stand still for the search which uncovered another knife. He was booked at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Theft</strong>

* An off-duty Chicago police officer reported Wednesday that his .38-caliber Smith & Wesson blue-steel revolver was missing from his room at Motel 6, 1311 N. Illinois Route 50, in Bourbonnais. The 48-year-old lawman told Kankakee County deputies that he last saw the revolver in his laptop case around 8 a.m. before going to breakfast.

* A person reported to Kankakee police at 5:48 p.m. April 6 in the 2500 block of East Court Street in Kankakee that someone stole his Nicor gas meter about a month ago. Its replacement cost was pegged at $800.