Iroquois County: Abandoned boat leads to search mission

A small capsized boat led to a large search mission on the Iroquois River Sunday but, in the end, little was found.

The three-seat boat was discovered late Sunday morning floating overturned on the river in northwest rural Watseka. The discovery raised concerns there had been an accident, and dive squads from the Chicago area were called to the scene by Iroquois County's emergency communications system.

After nearly six hours, the search was called off. No bodies were discovered, and there was little evidence of a serious accident, said Dean Storm, chief of the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection unit.

Storm said that just before noon, he received a call about the boat. He said both sides of the bank were then searched for about a mile, and when nothing was found, the dive teams were notified.

The roughly 20 divers, mostly from MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Unit 19, used sonar technology to search the river. Nothing suspicious was discovered.

"We did what we could for today," Storm said. "We called it quits until something shows up later."

Storm said details of how the boat came to rest at 1959 N. 1800E Road are unknown. Investigators weren't able to determine who owns the boat, as it appears to have been bought and sold several times since last being registered.

"The boat was originally registered to a guy who lives in Homer, but he sold it," Storm said. "It ended up the boat had been sold about 10 times. ... We were never sure who (the owner) was." The last known owners lived near Lake Iroquois, but Storm said he doubts the boat still belongs to them.

The boat hasn't been registered since 1996. If the boat had been registered, it's possible the search mission and use of the dive squad would not have been needed, Storm said.

Though the lack of answers is frustrating, the news could have been worse.

"It doesn't look like it was too major," Storm said of the incident.

"We had a lot of man hours out here," Storm said. "We thank everybody out here for coming out."