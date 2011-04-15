Kankakee, Dwight - Love's Travel Stop to add local jobs

Illinois' unemployment rate dropped to 8.8 percent in March -- one-tenth of a percent lower -- and Love's Travel Stop & Country Stores is doing its part to make sure the trend continues.

Love's has begun construction on two new stores, one in Kankakee and one in Dwight. A Sept. 29 opening is planned for each store, and a combined 85 full-and part-time jobs will be created.

The Kankakee store, which will be located at the former Raymond's Truck Plaza just south of exit 308 along Interstate 57, is a $7.5 million project, said Love's spokeswoman Kyla Turner. It will provide about 45 full- and part-time jobs.

The Dwight store, which will be located on 12 acres near exit 220 along Interstate 55, also carries a $7.5 million price tag. It will create 40 full- and part-time jobs.

Both stores will remain open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

~ Lee Provost