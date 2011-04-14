Education: Students tops in spelling bee

Twenty-seven students from 14 area grade schools participated in the grade school spelling bee held at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School last week. The results were:

1st place: Steven Baker, Kankakee Junior High School, Kankakee.

2nd place: Rakesh Chatrath, Grace Baptist Academy, Kankakee.

3rd place: Zachary Verghese, Maternity BVM Catholic School, Bourbonnais.

The pronouncer for the eveing was Curt Saindon and judges included Bishop Mac teacher Joan Linneman and Sarah St. Aubin, a junior at the high school.