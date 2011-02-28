Zumba dance party draws gathering of 150 for fitness, fun

The Zumba style of dancing means fitness to some.

The "thon" added Saturday describes the 150 people who joined together at the former St. Paul's Lutheran School site in Kankakee to raise more than $1,100 for the American Heart Association. And, at the event, Zumbathon might best be described as a big, happy dance party.

"It's not like a dance recital where they're up there alone," said Tara Wells, the Zumba dance instructor who sponsored the event. "It's a fitness party that we're all in together."

Zumba is a form of aerobics, set to music, with a Latin beat. For two hours Saturday, participants danced. Percussionists from Chicago, dance instructors from five northern suburbs, a disc jockey and a belly dancer helped them keep the beat.

Known for its high value as an aerobic exercise, Wells said Zumba also comes with an attitude of "ditch the workout -- join the party."

The form of dance is available at fitness outlets such as local Curves locations, Riverside Health Fitness Center in Bourbonnais and Dance-a-Lot Dance Studio in Manteno.

"The other Zumba instructors said it was the best Zumbathon that they'd ever been to," Wells said. "Everything went smoothly."

