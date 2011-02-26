Family hopes to reunite devoted couple

David and Mary Gross were considered "inseparable," and that's why family members of the newlywed couple are determined to see that they share their final resting place.

Husband and wife since Feb. 1, they were involved in a car crash Monday night at 2800N and 700E roads, about three miles west of Clifton.

David Gross, 56, was found dead in the car the next morning, and Mary Gross, 51, has been missing ever since, despite exhaustive efforts to locate her.

The search continued Friday, when an estimated 50 volunteers looked for her body, said Fred Perkins, the former husband of Mary Gross.

Some in the search party were navigating boats up and down Langan Creek. The car came to rest on the creek's bank after crashing.

Perkins said three boats searched from the crash site northeast to Central High School, a distance of at least four miles.

More boats searched at the location where the creek spills into the Iroquois River, about seven miles farther east.

As more than 100 searchers scoured Langan Creek and miles of farmland at various times this week searching for the body of the missing Buckingham woman, they fought off exhaustion and frustration by keeping in mind their overriding goal.

"Right now we're just concerned about Mary -- about finding her. We know Dad would want to find her before anything happens," said Steven Gross, David's son. "I know they're gonna be buried together. I know it's exactly what they'd want."

A winter storm system that moved through the area Thursday night and Friday morning hampered search efforts. But the family remained active in hopes of making a discovery.

Scott Elbert, Mary Gross' son-in-law, said 75 people braved the cold and rough terrain Thursday morning to help search for her.

"Our family is past the point of praying for a miracle. But we're still praying for closure," he said, his voice breaking.

The Daily Journal chief photographer Mike Voss contributed to this report.