Kankakee County: Public defender to aid accused student

A Kankakee County judge on Thursday rescheduled the arraignment for an Olivet Nazarene University student -- accused of falsely reporting her abduction from campus last fall -- after the teen said she didn't have a lawyer.

Amanda C. Eskew, 19, of 2018 Winchester Trail, Romeoville, and 439 E. Grand Ave. No. 4, Bourbonnais, was indicted last month on two counts of filing a false police report.

Chief Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott reset her arraignment for April 1 after appointing an assistant public defender to represent her. Eskew said she couldn't hire a private defense lawyer.

She has remained free on $100 bail since her Nov. 3, 2010, arrest.

The charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. She was charged after Bourbonnais police and prosecutors said she made up a story about being abducted from a campus parking lot last Halloween, and held against her will for about seven hours by a man who repeatedly kissed her.

After being interviewed by Bourbonnais detectives, she admitted she made up the tale, according to Bourbonnais police reports.

Eskew failed to appear for her original arraignment on Feb. 1, but prosecutors and Elliott gave her a second chance to appear in court.

~ Kristen Zambo