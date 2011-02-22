Manteno: 'Touch of home' for troops

Three hundred and twenty-six boxes of supplies and 1,100 cards and letters for U.S. Navy and Marine troops overseas will be mailed this week following a massive "Molly's Adopt a Sailor" packing party in Manteno Saturday.

"The turnout is just amazing. We had filled more than 225 boxes by 10:30 a.m. and had to get more," said Kim Parks, of Manteno, who organized the local drive to provide personal items, cards and "a touch of home" to those serving aboard U.S. vessels.

More than 135 volunteers pitched in, some coming from as far away as Chatham, south of Springfield, Cullom and Michigan.

"This was my best birthday ever," said Mary Bruska, a sophomore at Olivet Nazarene University from Antioch, who came armed with 529 cards and letters for the troops that she had collected. "I asked my friends and family to send cards and letters rather than sending me a birthday gift. My high school back home collected 251 cards."

Even Molly Gisi, the founder of Molly's Adopt a Sailor, got to see the action and thank volunteers through an Internet video link from her Oregon home to Manteno via Skype.

Gisi began the adopt-a-sailor program in March 2008 after her son told her that many of his fellow sailors in boot camp at Great Lakes in Chicago never received any mail at all while they were there.

A $50,000 grant from Pepsi Cola for Molly's Adopt a Sailor, and some private local donations, helped to cover the cost of shipping the boxes to the sailors.