Manteno: Volunteers gather to create care packages Saturday

Donna Hecht of Peotone will be helping volunteers in Manteno on Saturday sort and pack supplies from the home front for U.S. Marine and Navy troops. But her thoughts will be half a world away with her son, Marine Capt. Adam Hecht, who is stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Donna is among several volunteers who have family members serving aboard the ship as part of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

"People have been donating personal items at drop boxes across Kankakee County for the past few weeks," said Kim Parks, who organized the local drive for Molly's Adopt A Sailor.

The final collection is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St., in Manteno.

"We are gathering items that can be easily packaged and mailed: magazines, games, nonperishable snack foods, individual packets of coffees and DVDs," said Parks, who has "adopted" the USS Kearsarge and its crew on behalf of the program.

Parks said she first learned about the program through an Internet-based support group for military moms, including families of those in the U.S. Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Donna Hecht had never heard of the Kearsarge campaign until she read about it in The Daily Journal.

"I was away for the birth of my third grandchild -- Adam's youngest son -- in North Carolina," Donna said. "When I returned to Peotone, some of my co-workers showed me the story in The (Daily) Journal about the Kearsarge and Molly's."

For Donna, Saturday is another way to reach out to her son, in his third deployment.

A 1997 graduate of Peotone High School, Adam joined the Marine Corps Reserves while at Trine University in Angola, Ind. "He worked his way up through the ranks and was commissioned a second lieutenant after he earned his degree in business management."

He has a wife, Samantha, and three young children.

Capt. Hecht is commander of headquarters and service for the 2,000 Marines stationed aboard the Kearsarge.