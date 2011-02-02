Bourbonnais: Prosecutors give college student given 1 more chance

Kankakee County prosecutors on Tuesday asked that an Olivet Nazarene University student have one more chance to show up in court before police can haul her in on a warrant.

Amanda C. Eskew, 19, of 2018 Winchester Trail, Romeoville, and 439 E. Grand Ave., No. 4, Bourbonnais, failed to appear in court for her arraignment Monday after police and prosecutors said she made up a tale about being abducted from campus on Halloween and held against her will for about seven hours.

But in court Tuesday, Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Claudio asked that another notice be sent to Eskew, but this time to her Romeoville address. The original notice about Monday's arraignment was sent to her school address in Bourbonnais, Claudio said.

Chief Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott nixed the $5,000 arrest warrant and ordered Eskew back to court Feb. 24.