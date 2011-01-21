Kankakee County: Hambrick sentenced to 3 years

A Manteno woman was sentenced Jan. 14 to three years in prison for the 2007 drunken driving crash that killed her roommate, but she's not going to prison just yet.

Barbara Hambrick, 42, sat motionless -- her body tense -- as Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson sentenced her to three years behind bars instead of probation in the Aug. 22, 2007, death of her roommate, Gregory Kirkton. Kirkton's family, including his sister, mother and stepfather, sat quietly in the courtroom as Erickson handed down that sentence.

Hambrick's lawyers argued that sending her to prison would be too much of a hardship on her five daughters, the youngest of whom are 9 and 11, and on her elderly parents. Her mother has cancer.

One of Hambrick's defense attorneys, David Sotomayor, immediately said he will file a motion asking Erickson to reconsider that sentence. He asked that Hambrick remain free on bond until Erickson makes that decision, saying Hambrick and her family need to gain some closure.

"We are not trying to criticize the judge," Sotomayor said after the hearing. But "there are innocent collateral victims in this case -- her children, her family."

Erickson said he will decide whether to grant the defense request during a Jan. 21 hearing.

But, "you need to be prepared to go into custody on Jan. 21," Erickson warned her.

Erickson said since she must serve 85 percent of the three years, she likely will spend about 2 1/2 years behind bars.

Kirkton's sister, Lisa Robinson, said she thought Erickson acted fairly by allowing Hambrick to remain free for a week. She said her family already gained some sense of closure when a jury convicted Hambrick Nov. 16, 2010, on both counts of aggravated DUI.

"No sentence brings him back," Robinson said after the hearing.

The charges were punishable by three to 14 years in prison or probation. Assistant State's Attorney Jason Helland had asked Erickson to sentence her to 6 years.

Hambrick broke down in tears, encircled by her daughters outside of the courtroom, after the sentencing. She declined comment on the term.

"I am truly sorry for what I put my family through," Hambrick said through tears Jan. 7 during the first part of her sentencing hearing. "... And I am truly sorry to Greg's family for what I put them through. ... But I don't think jail or prison will bring him back."

Kirkton, 52, died after being thrown from the open convertible Hambrick was driving on their way home from Heather's Tap & Liquors in Kankakee, where Hambrick worked.

Hambrick's first trial ended Sept. 25, 2009, in a mistrial when that jury deadlocked on both counts.