2010 in Review: Sweltering summer months left plenty to remember

<em><strong>Printed in The Daily Journal Dec. 30, 2010</strong></em>

When we left our review of 2010, we were just about to discuss July, August and September. As they say at the combination tailor shop and sausage maker: These were the vest of times and the wurst of times.

These were months that brought us hours of great sweating opportunities. But, at least, there was something to talk about as you toweled off.

* It was almost too hot to fish. There was a record low turnout for the 26th annual fishing derby, but participants reeled in $13,000 in prizes. Of course that aspect leads directly to the story of an expert (someone from out of the area) who addressed local government representatives on the impact of legalized gambling.

* Meanwhile, those video poker games -- that were "just for fun" -- started disappearing from local businesses.

* July saw the minimum wage jump by 25 cents, to $8.25 an hour in Illinois. Washington State still has us on that one: The bottom rung there pays $8.55. Wyoming is the least friendly place for job novices: The pay there is just $5.15 an hour.

* And, over on Interstate 57, the truck accidents were piling up -- three in 10 days. It would get even worse as construction led to two accidents and two deaths in a matter of hours in August.

There was something special in every section of The Daily Journal in this quarter. In sports, for example. The Manteno Little League All-stars were flying high. And in the majors, the National League finally won the mid-summer classic. If the American League had won one more, baseball boss Bud Selig was going to have the American Leaguers play an intrasquad game or take on the Miami Heat in 2011.

On the somber side, the area said good-bye to Kankakee Firefighter Frank Fouts, WKAN Radio's Jan Parcell and Momence "Army Mom," Linda Fawver. Also, Mitch Miller stopped singing along at 99; Edwin Newman ran out of news at 91; and Tony Curtis took his final curtain call at 85.

We cheered when the US Army's 317th Engineers Company came home and when Montgomery-Gentry performed in a fund-raiser for the United Way of Kankakee County. We remembered the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the 25th anniversary of the first "Back to the Future" movie .

The state considered a ban on fake pot, but if you insisted on buying some, there was another story about the discovery of five cases of phony $20 bills. Coincidence? I don't think so.

The phony twenties were discovered because of a difference in the thickness of the paper and the missing red and blue fibers embedded in the authentic bills. Also, the bill should feature Andrew Jackson, not Michael Jackson.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Bradley House reopened for tours. Herscher and Grant Park were opening new fire stations.

The Chicago Bears returned to Olivet Nazarene University and a story from the cafeteria there revealed that they plowed through a truckload of groceries. The food service crew prepared 75 pounds of fish a day, and a total of 7,000 chicken breasts before the Bears moved on to devour a bunch of Lions, Eagles and Dolphins. They did choke, however, on some Seahawks.

Our former governor Rod Blagojevich proved almost too dumb to convict. A jury found him guilty of only one of the 24 charges filed against the failed "Celebrity Apprentice." They actually found him incompetent of pulling off the other crimes he dreamed of committing.

Tainted eggs were discovered in August, just in time to celebrate Lou Piniella's decision to step down as Chicago Cubs manager. His decision had nothing to do with Journal Sports Editor Caleb Benoit's decision to leave his post here and move to France for a teaching gig. (Caleb was missed. Lou? Not so much.)

Of course, what summer is complete without a shutdown of the Braidwood nuclear reactors, a runaway pig in Grant Park, a Kankakee County Fair, a Momence Glad Festival and a racing boat flying off the river and onto the Kankakee Country Club golf course?

In education news, we ran a story about a study that showed teens needed more sleep and that school days should start later. Obviously, teens bribed these researchers, but they didn't have the nerve to suggest that all teens also need cooler cell phones too.

And if there was voting on stories you didn't see coming, the finalists would be:

* Tri-Star Estates residents discovered that they were paying utility bills, but the funds weren't being passed on to the Village of Bourbonnais.

* A local church began offering a drive-up prayer service. You could, for example, have someone say a prayer with you before you went to the nearby courthouse. (But you couldn't get fries with that.)

* And folks from Peotone and surrounding areas in Will County met with representatives from the sheriff's office to discuss a burglary crime wave. (Some expected that local burglars would take advantage of the meeting and increase their criminal activities that night, but the criminals didn't see the irony.)

If you could dig through all of the stories on bank robberies and criminal convictions, you could find even more discouraging reports. For example, Clifton Mayor Bob Frooninckx decided to step down for health reasons; Herscher School District Superintendent Ruth Schneider was asked to step down; and more grocery store customers than ever were stepping in line with their Link card. Food stamp use hit a national high.

So, can October November and December save this year?

Is the tritium steam released in Braidwood not so bad after all?? Will consolidation plans make a comeback in Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School's feeder grade school districts? And will Journal Metro Editor Mike Frey ever be allowed on another concert stage?

These and other questions will surely be ignored in the final installment of "2010, The Year We Reviewed This Year." This will be coming Friday.