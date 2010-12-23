St. Anne: Sisters beg for dogs' return

Two sisters whose 53 dogs and puppies were seized in a raid earlier this year are wondering why the humane society that helped orchestrate confiscating them is now asking to euthanizing some.

A lawyer for the South Suburban Humane Society said during a hearing Monday that some of the dogs seized Feb. 12 may need to be euthanized.

But the dogs' owners, breeders Pat Gorecki and Karen Brownfield, said the dogs and puppies were healthy when taken from two rural St. Anne sheds, where they housed these dogs.

Brownfield said it makes her wonder: "What are they doing to them?"

Instead of euthanizing the dogs, the sisters said they want them returned.

"If they're wanting to euthanize them, let us have them back," Gorecki said after the hearing. "They can still be loved 'til their time comes."

Members of the Cook County Sheriff's Animal Crimes Unit, Illinois State Police and the Chicago Heights-based South Suburban Humane Society's investigators raided the sheds. The dogs were confiscated, Gorecki and Brownfield were accused of operating a puppy mill.

But Kankakee County prosecutors did not file criminal charges against the sisters.

Gorecki and Brownfield filed a lawsuit Feb. 18 against the humane society, seeking to have the dogs returned.

During a hearing Monday, the sisters' attorney, Edward Glazar, Jr., asked a judge to grant an injunction barring the humane society from selling, euthanizing or adopting out any of the dogs, or puppies born to pregnant animals after the dogs were seized. A temporary injunction imposed earlier this year has expired, but lawyers for both sides have agreed humane society leaders will not get rid of the dogs without a judge's order.

Iroquois County Associate Judge James Kinzer was called in to hear this case in Kankakee County. He set a hearing for Feb. 10, 2011 at the Kankakee County Courthouse when he could decide whether to grant the injunction, and possibly rule on who may keep those dogs.

"These dogs are requiring some incredible medical expenses," humane society attorney David Stagman said during the hearing. "In some, these dogs are suffering and should be euthanized ... but we don't want to step on the court's toes."