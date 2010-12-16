Morocco, Ind.: In the Christmas spirit (photo)

A giant Christmas tree loaded with handmade ornaments by Morocco, Ind., school kids, sets a festive mood at the corner of State and Polk streets in the village’s business district. “We renewed the traditional downtown Christmas tree three years ago,” said Morocco Town Clerk Sherri Rainford. The 16-foot tree, donated by former resident Bea Brinkmann, sits in a red and white stripped stand made by village employees. “We have a tree-lighting ceremony each year with everyone coming out to sing Christmas carols,” Rainford said. Morocco, with 1,127 residents, is just west of U.S. Route 41 in Newton County, Ind.

The Daily Journal/Bill Byrns